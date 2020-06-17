All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3800 Ruysser Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3800 Ruysser Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:17 PM

3800 Ruysser Road

3800 Ruysser Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
St. Catherine's Gardens
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3800 Ruysser Road, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Super Spacious Ranch Home w/2 car garage. This home offers 3 bedrooms that are all good size and 1 1/2 bathrooms along with an open concept kitchen that includes appliances. Not to mention, you have two different spacious living spaces for entertaining and hanging out! You'll also notice beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 Ruysser Road have any available units?
3800 Ruysser Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3800 Ruysser Road currently offering any rent specials?
3800 Ruysser Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 Ruysser Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 Ruysser Road is pet friendly.
Does 3800 Ruysser Road offer parking?
Yes, 3800 Ruysser Road does offer parking.
Does 3800 Ruysser Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3800 Ruysser Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 Ruysser Road have a pool?
No, 3800 Ruysser Road does not have a pool.
Does 3800 Ruysser Road have accessible units?
No, 3800 Ruysser Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 Ruysser Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 Ruysser Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3800 Ruysser Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3800 Ruysser Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary