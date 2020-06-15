All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3800 NW 94th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3800 NW 94th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3800 NW 94th St

3800 Northwest 94th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Coves North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3800 Northwest 94th Street, Kansas City, MO 64154
Coves North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7fefb24008 ----
These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint, upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room and double paned windows. Additionally there are washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets, a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity and a semi private back patio you can grill/entertain on.

Amenities include a community pool and lawn care! These units are energy efficient and all electric. NO GAS BILL.

They are conveniently located north of the new roundabout at Green Hills Road and Old Tiffany Springs Road. This is off of Highway 152 in the Genesis Crossing subdivision in the Communities of Green Hills. It has easy access to HWY 169 and I-29 and is minutes from grocery stores, pharmacies, St. Luke\'s Northland Hospital, and Zona Rosa.

In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8), and Platte County High School (9-12).

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1350.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $900.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

*This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 1350
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Lease Length: 9 or 12
Subdivision: Genesis Crossing
Nearest Cross Street: Lenox Ave & 94th St.
Square Footage: 1550
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1
House Number: 3800
Bathroom: 2.5
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Size Limited < 50lbs (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: none

Cats Ok
Filter Easy Program
Granite Countertop
Laundry Area Inside
Tile Floor
Washer/Dryer Not Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3800 NW 94th St have any available units?
3800 NW 94th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3800 NW 94th St have?
Some of 3800 NW 94th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3800 NW 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
3800 NW 94th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3800 NW 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3800 NW 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 3800 NW 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 3800 NW 94th St offers parking.
Does 3800 NW 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3800 NW 94th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3800 NW 94th St have a pool?
Yes, 3800 NW 94th St has a pool.
Does 3800 NW 94th St have accessible units?
No, 3800 NW 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3800 NW 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3800 NW 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary