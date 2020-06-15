3800 NW 94th St

Amenities

These beautifully finished town homes feature warm neutral interior paint, upgraded cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, wrought iron spindles, ceilings fans in each room and double paned windows. Additionally there are washer/dryer hook ups, a generous master bedroom with 2 expansive closets, a generously sized bathroom with dual vanity and a semi private back patio you can grill/entertain on.



Amenities include a community pool and lawn care! These units are energy efficient and all electric. NO GAS BILL.



They are conveniently located north of the new roundabout at Green Hills Road and Old Tiffany Springs Road. This is off of Highway 152 in the Genesis Crossing subdivision in the Communities of Green Hills. It has easy access to HWY 169 and I-29 and is minutes from grocery stores, pharmacies, St. Luke\'s Northland Hospital, and Zona Rosa.



In the boundaries of the highly rated Platte County R-3 School District - Pathfinder Elementary (K-4), Barry School (5-8), and Platte County High School (9-12).



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1350.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $900.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



*This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



Security Deposit: 1350

Parking: 2 Car Garage

Lease Length: 9 or 12

Subdivision: Genesis Crossing

Nearest Cross Street: Lenox Ave & 94th St.

Square Footage: 1550

Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/3/1

House Number: 3800

Bathroom: 2.5

Bedrooms: 3

Pets: Size Limited < 50lbs (additional deposit may be required)

Utilities Included: none

Price Specials: none



