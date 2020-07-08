3770 Meadow Lane

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Huge 5 bdrm, 2 bath that has been fully renovated on the interior of the home! This home is beautiful and features an open concept kitchen that includes appliances, trendy window blinds, new super efficient ceiling fans, 6 panel doors and sleek designer bathrooms. Overall this home offers a super modern look! You'll have to see this home for yourself to appreciate. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!



Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.