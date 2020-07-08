All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3770 Meadow Lane
3770 Meadow Lane

3770 Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3770 Meadow Lane, Kansas City, MO 64137
Oakwood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Huge 5 bdrm, 2 bath that has been fully renovated on the interior of the home! This home is beautiful and features an open concept kitchen that includes appliances, trendy window blinds, new super efficient ceiling fans, 6 panel doors and sleek designer bathrooms. Overall this home offers a super modern look! You'll have to see this home for yourself to appreciate. Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Meadow Lane have any available units?
3770 Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3770 Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3770 Meadow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3770 Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 3770 Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3770 Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3770 Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 3770 Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 3770 Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3770 Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3770 Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3770 Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

