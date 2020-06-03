All apartments in Kansas City
3710 Highland Ave
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:09 PM

3710 Highland Ave

3710 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3710 Highland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Linwood Homeowners - Ivanhoe

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Beautiful House in Midtown! Everything is fully restored!
AVAILABLE 06 /05/2019!
$950/month with a year agreement. $925/month if you sign a 2-year. $700 refundable deposit.
- Brand new kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops, flooring, and hardware
- New Stainless steel appliances
- New energy efficient windows
- Refinished hard wood flooring
- New fixtures!
- New and modern paint throughout
- New tile flooring.
- Two new bathrooms including one bathroom in the master bedroom.
- New laundry room with laundry hookups on the first floor!
- 3 bedrooms with fans in each room.
- Spacious basement.
This home is located in midtown in an area that is rapidly improving. Few minutes to Westport, The Plaza, and downtown. Quick and easy access to 71 Hwy.
Pets are allowed for an extra pet deposit/monthly fee.
Call us to tour the property soon before it goes.
Application fee $35 and you will get a response in less than 48 hours.
Text or call
(816) 406-6798

We are currently not accepting Section 8 vouchers for this property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Highland Ave have any available units?
3710 Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Highland Ave have?
Some of 3710 Highland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Highland Ave offer parking?
No, 3710 Highland Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3710 Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 3710 Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 3710 Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3710 Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.
