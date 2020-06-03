3710 Highland Ave

Amenities

Completely remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Beautiful House in Midtown! Everything is fully restored!

AVAILABLE 06 /05/2019!

$950/month with a year agreement. $925/month if you sign a 2-year. $700 refundable deposit.

- Brand new kitchen with new cabinets, counter tops, flooring, and hardware

- New Stainless steel appliances

- New energy efficient windows

- Refinished hard wood flooring

- New fixtures!

- New and modern paint throughout

- New tile flooring.

- Two new bathrooms including one bathroom in the master bedroom.

- New laundry room with laundry hookups on the first floor!

- 3 bedrooms with fans in each room.

- Spacious basement.

This home is located in midtown in an area that is rapidly improving. Few minutes to Westport, The Plaza, and downtown. Quick and easy access to 71 Hwy.

Pets are allowed for an extra pet deposit/monthly fee.

Call us to tour the property soon before it goes.

Application fee $35 and you will get a response in less than 48 hours.

Text or call

(816) 406-6798



We are currently not accepting Section 8 vouchers for this property.