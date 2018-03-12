All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 30 2019 at 10:54 PM

3705 East 113th Terrace

Location

3705 East 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
Calico Farms

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has a lot to offer! Wood burning fireplace in the main living room and lower bonus living space. Exposed brick and pantry in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Standing shower in the master bathroom. Laundry room located in the finished basement area through the garage. Backyard is fenced in with a small wooden deck with built in seating. 2 car garage. Convenient access to the interstate. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 East 113th Terrace have any available units?
3705 East 113th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3705 East 113th Terrace have?
Some of 3705 East 113th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3705 East 113th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3705 East 113th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 East 113th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 East 113th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3705 East 113th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3705 East 113th Terrace offers parking.
Does 3705 East 113th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 East 113th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 East 113th Terrace have a pool?
No, 3705 East 113th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3705 East 113th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3705 East 113th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 East 113th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 East 113th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
