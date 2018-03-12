3705 East 113th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137 Calico Farms
We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has a lot to offer! Wood burning fireplace in the main living room and lower bonus living space. Exposed brick and pantry in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Standing shower in the master bathroom. Laundry room located in the finished basement area through the garage. Backyard is fenced in with a small wooden deck with built in seating. 2 car garage. Convenient access to the interstate. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3705 East 113th Terrace have any available units?
3705 East 113th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.