3705 East 113th Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

We are pet friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This cute home has a lot to offer! Wood burning fireplace in the main living room and lower bonus living space. Exposed brick and pantry in the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout most of the home. Standing shower in the master bathroom. Laundry room located in the finished basement area through the garage. Backyard is fenced in with a small wooden deck with built in seating. 2 car garage. Convenient access to the interstate. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.