Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Beautiful Duplex in the middle of the city, great access to everything you need!



This unit is on the Second Floor, ALL UTILITIES are included in the rent. This unit has some fresh updates and very friendly neighbors below. Large Kitchen with Pantry, Claw foot tub perfect for long baths!



Come check this unit out right away, it won't last long.



This unit is cat friendly!



Apply today www.nalamanagement.com

or Call 816-905-6252