Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3616 Bell Street

3616 Bell Street · No Longer Available
Location

3616 Bell Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Volker

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
DESIRABLE VOLKER NEIGHBORHOOD!
Fabulous floor plan consists of 2 large bedrooms, master with master bath and walk-in closet as well a large guest bedroom close access to the hall bath. Gleaming Hardwoods throughout, Tiled kitchen and baths. Very spacious open living and dining area,. Cooks dream kitchen, equipped with top notch stainless steel appliances such as side-by-side fridge and above the stove microwave. All the great comforts of a home with no worries.

Maintenance Free! Beautiful condos near KU Med.
Magnificent for KU Med Students and Staff!!

*ALL ELECTRIC*

*WATER, TRASH SEWER PAID*

*FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED IN EACH UNIT*
2 CARPORT SPACES

WIRED FOR GOOGLE FIBER

FLEXIBLE LEASES 12- 15MOS

$500 DEPOSIT, WITH APPROVED CREDIT

SMALL PET POLICY (WILL BE SUBJECT TO PET DEP AND PET RENT)

AVAILABLE NOW

Contact our Leasing Dept. for more info and to schedule a viewing.
913-777-8901 CALL OR TEXT
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Bell Street have any available units?
3616 Bell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Bell Street have?
Some of 3616 Bell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Bell Street currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Bell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Bell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Bell Street is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Bell Street offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Bell Street offers parking.
Does 3616 Bell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3616 Bell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Bell Street have a pool?
No, 3616 Bell Street does not have a pool.
Does 3616 Bell Street have accessible units?
No, 3616 Bell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Bell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Bell Street does not have units with dishwashers.
