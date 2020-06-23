3616 Bell Street

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber pet friendly carport stainless steel walk in closets

DESIRABLE VOLKER NEIGHBORHOOD!

Fabulous floor plan consists of 2 large bedrooms, master with master bath and walk-in closet as well a large guest bedroom close access to the hall bath. Gleaming Hardwoods throughout, Tiled kitchen and baths. Very spacious open living and dining area,. Cooks dream kitchen, equipped with top notch stainless steel appliances such as side-by-side fridge and above the stove microwave. All the great comforts of a home with no worries.



Maintenance Free! Beautiful condos near KU Med.

Magnificent for KU Med Students and Staff!!



*ALL ELECTRIC*



*WATER, TRASH SEWER PAID*



*FULL SIZE WASHER/DRYER PROVIDED IN EACH UNIT*

2 CARPORT SPACES



WIRED FOR GOOGLE FIBER



FLEXIBLE LEASES 12- 15MOS



$500 DEPOSIT, WITH APPROVED CREDIT



SMALL PET POLICY (WILL BE SUBJECT TO PET DEP AND PET RENT)



AVAILABLE NOW



Contact our Leasing Dept. for more info and to schedule a viewing.

913-777-8901 CALL OR TEXT

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.