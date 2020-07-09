3612 Karnes Blvd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e220857084 ---- The Studio Lofts are located inside the historic Grocers Warehouse development, and is at the base of the beautiful Roanoke Park. The development is also located just 5 minutes from Downtown, Westport, and the Plaza. Each unit includes modern cabinetry, indirect lighting, chef?s counters, kitchen islands, concrete floors, exposed high rise ceilings, and much more. An entertainers dream home, this community style living includes a unique lounge/party room known as the Boilermaker. If you have an active outdoor lifestyle ? Roanoke Park has miles of biking/hiking trails and sports courts. The lofts are dog friendly, and with the park just a few steps away ? dog owners love it. If you are ready to step out, the bars, clubs and nightlife of 39th street are just a 5 minute walk down the road. These lofts are at the cutting edge of design and technology, are certified environmentally friendly, and are wired for Google Fiber and multiple televisions. Call for a showing today!