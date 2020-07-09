All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

3612 Karnes Blvd

3612 Karnes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3612 Karnes Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Coleman Highlands

Amenities

google fiber
dogs allowed
gym
air conditioning
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e220857084 ---- The Studio Lofts are located inside the historic Grocers Warehouse development, and is at the base of the beautiful Roanoke Park. The development is also located just 5 minutes from Downtown, Westport, and the Plaza. Each unit includes modern cabinetry, indirect lighting, chef?s counters, kitchen islands, concrete floors, exposed high rise ceilings, and much more. An entertainers dream home, this community style living includes a unique lounge/party room known as the Boilermaker. If you have an active outdoor lifestyle ? Roanoke Park has miles of biking/hiking trails and sports courts. The lofts are dog friendly, and with the park just a few steps away ? dog owners love it. If you are ready to step out, the bars, clubs and nightlife of 39th street are just a 5 minute walk down the road. These lofts are at the cutting edge of design and technology, are certified environmentally friendly, and are wired for Google Fiber and multiple televisions. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3612 Karnes Blvd have any available units?
3612 Karnes Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3612 Karnes Blvd have?
Some of 3612 Karnes Blvd's amenities include google fiber, dogs allowed, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3612 Karnes Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3612 Karnes Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3612 Karnes Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3612 Karnes Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3612 Karnes Blvd offer parking?
No, 3612 Karnes Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 3612 Karnes Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3612 Karnes Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3612 Karnes Blvd have a pool?
No, 3612 Karnes Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3612 Karnes Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3612 Karnes Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3612 Karnes Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3612 Karnes Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

