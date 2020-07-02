All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130

360 West Pershing Road · No Longer Available
Location

360 West Pershing Road, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crown Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 Available 11/01/19 1 Bedroom 1 Bath....Available Soon! - Great loft located in the heart of the City! Modern/Industrial 1 bedroom 1 bath with elevated ceilings along with polished floors w/open floor concept. Up-dated kitchen appliances along with a beautiful bathroom and spacious bedroom!
Loft includes: Washer & Dryer,1 Covered Parking Space, 6x6 Storage Unit, Fitness Center & Rooftop Deck!

Close Proximity to Downtown-Union Station-Crown Center-Crossroads Dist.

More pictures to follow.

(RLNE5202485)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 have any available units?
360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 have?
Some of 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 currently offering any rent specials?
360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 is pet friendly.
Does 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 offer parking?
Yes, 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 offers parking.
Does 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 have a pool?
No, 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 does not have a pool.
Does 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 have accessible units?
No, 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 does not have accessible units.
Does 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 does not have units with dishwashers.

