Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

360 W. Pershing Rd. Apt. #130 Available 11/01/19 1 Bedroom 1 Bath....Available Soon! - Great loft located in the heart of the City! Modern/Industrial 1 bedroom 1 bath with elevated ceilings along with polished floors w/open floor concept. Up-dated kitchen appliances along with a beautiful bathroom and spacious bedroom!

Loft includes: Washer & Dryer,1 Covered Parking Space, 6x6 Storage Unit, Fitness Center & Rooftop Deck!



Close Proximity to Downtown-Union Station-Crown Center-Crossroads Dist.



More pictures to follow.



(RLNE5202485)