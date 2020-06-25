All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

3542 Pennsylvania

3542 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3542 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Valentine

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e44e3a023 ----
***Prices and specials subject to change at any time.

Check out this one of a kind find in Midtown!

Located just 2 Blocks from the Uptown Theater, you couldn?t ask for a better location in Kansas City! This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom house includes a beautiful fireplace, a deck that will be fabulous for your next get-together, and beautiful details like hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.

It?s also just a short drive to all of your favorite spots in Kansas City! Just minutes from the Country Club Plaza, Westport and the excitement of Downtown!

Don?t wait, this house will go fast! Contact the leasing agent today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3542 Pennsylvania have any available units?
3542 Pennsylvania doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3542 Pennsylvania have?
Some of 3542 Pennsylvania's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3542 Pennsylvania currently offering any rent specials?
3542 Pennsylvania is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3542 Pennsylvania pet-friendly?
No, 3542 Pennsylvania is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3542 Pennsylvania offer parking?
No, 3542 Pennsylvania does not offer parking.
Does 3542 Pennsylvania have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3542 Pennsylvania does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3542 Pennsylvania have a pool?
No, 3542 Pennsylvania does not have a pool.
Does 3542 Pennsylvania have accessible units?
No, 3542 Pennsylvania does not have accessible units.
Does 3542 Pennsylvania have units with dishwashers?
No, 3542 Pennsylvania does not have units with dishwashers.
