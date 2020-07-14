3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com

Amenities

parking internet access furnished

We have a spacious room available in Kansas City. The house includes many great amenities including a large backyard. You live with great roommates.

**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom**



We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.



All our homes include:

*Vetted roommates

*Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay)

*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials

*1GB internet

*Maid service

*Access to exclusive sponsored social events