All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:50 PM

3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com

3417 Campbell Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
North Hyde Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3417 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
We have a spacious room available in Kansas City. The house includes many great amenities including a large backyard. You live with great roommates.
**this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom**

We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.

All our homes include:
*Vetted roommates
*Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay)
*Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials
*1GB internet
*Maid service
*Access to exclusive sponsored social events

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com currently offering any rent specials?
3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com pet-friendly?
No, 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com offer parking?
Yes, 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com offers parking.
Does 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com have a pool?
No, 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com does not have a pool.
Does 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com have accessible units?
No, 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com have units with air conditioning?
No, 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bicycle Club
7909 N Granby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary