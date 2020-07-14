3417 Campbell Street, Kansas City, MO 64109 North Hyde Park
Amenities
parking
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
We have a spacious room available in Kansas City. The house includes many great amenities including a large backyard. You live with great roommates. **this is a BEDROOM for rent by LiveHomeRoom**
We provide affordable rent & instant community for working professionals.
All our homes include: *Vetted roommates *Month to month lease terms (after 6-month minimum stay) *Furnished common areas and kitchen essentials *1GB internet *Maid service *Access to exclusive sponsored social events
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com have any available units?
3417 Campbell Street, Bedroom 2B, www.livehomeroom.com doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.