3409 Locust Street, Unit 1

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Completely renovated 2 bedroom unit with massive rooms. Hardwoods and tile throughout. Open kitchen features new cabinets and SS appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. New tiled shower. Great location close to everything in the city and highway access. Newer Central AC and Furnace. Shared rear patio and yard. Laundry hook ups, machines can be provided for $60 a month. Shared storage space in the basement.

Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

Spacious over/under duplex in a great neighborhood that was been renovated and updated.