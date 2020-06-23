All apartments in Kansas City
How many bedrooms do you need?
3409 Locust Street, Unit 1

3409 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

3409 Locust Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Completely renovated 2 bedroom unit with massive rooms. Hardwoods and tile throughout. Open kitchen features new cabinets and SS appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. New tiled shower. Great location close to everything in the city and highway access. Newer Central AC and Furnace. Shared rear patio and yard. Laundry hook ups, machines can be provided for $60 a month. Shared storage space in the basement.
Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Spacious over/under duplex in a great neighborhood that was been renovated and updated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 have any available units?
3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 have?
Some of 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3409 Locust Street, Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
