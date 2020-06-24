3403 East 106th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful home in Kansas City. This home has been updated with great amenities which include granite counter tops, new appliances, new carpet and ceramic tile. There is a 2 car garage.The backyard is fenced. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.