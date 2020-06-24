All apartments in Kansas City
3403 East 106th Terrace

3403 East 106th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

3403 East 106th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Beautiful home in Kansas City. This home has been updated with great amenities which include granite counter tops, new appliances, new carpet and ceramic tile. There is a 2 car garage.The backyard is fenced. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3403 East 106th Terrace have any available units?
3403 East 106th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3403 East 106th Terrace have?
Some of 3403 East 106th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3403 East 106th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3403 East 106th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3403 East 106th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3403 East 106th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3403 East 106th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3403 East 106th Terrace offers parking.
Does 3403 East 106th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3403 East 106th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3403 East 106th Terrace have a pool?
No, 3403 East 106th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3403 East 106th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3403 East 106th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3403 East 106th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3403 East 106th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
