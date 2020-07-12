/
/
/
beacon hills
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:31 PM
245 Apartments for rent in Beacon Hills, Kansas City, MO
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
$
18 Units Available
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$887
458 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
899 sqft
Located in Beacon Hill, one of Kansas City's most historically creative and desirable neighborhoods, Marcato provides an energy and emphasis within this vibrant community.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 25 at 02:56pm
4 Units Available
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
931 sqft
Great downtown location close to locally owned shops, restaurants and more. Building-wide Wi-Fi, rooftop lounge and retreat ,and landscaped garden terrace. Units are spacious and brightly lit, with large closets.
Results within 1 mile of Beacon Hills
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 05:00pm
$
39 Units Available
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,245
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1018 sqft
Live a life of style and sophistication at Kansas City Crossroads. City Club Apartments brings a brand-new community to Downtown Kansas City, MO for an unbeatable location.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
9 Units Available
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1627 sqft
Located in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, 909 Walnut is a historically significant building offering the very best in high-rise living.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
107 Units Available
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,010
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1198 sqft
Located near Crown Center in Kansas City, our community focuses on luxury conveniences that accomodate our residents active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
The Grand
1125 Grand Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,274
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,412
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1470 sqft
Twenty-one-story luxury downtown community opening in summer 2018. Just north of the Sprint Center and Power & Light District. One- and two-bedroom floor plans, executive suites and penthouses. High-tech features and extensive amenities.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
10 Units Available
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
510 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
699 sqft
Kansas City and Westport are minutes away from these renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments in exciting Hyde Park. Updated kitchens with granite counters, expansive windows, ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with fitness center, bike storage.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
3 Units Available
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$780
520 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte in Kansas City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$645
411 sqft
1 Bedroom
$725
488 sqft
Maple Flats is ready to welcome you home! These newly renovated apartments feature granite counters, exposed brick, controlled building access and more.
Verified
1 of 179
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
34 Units Available
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$900
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
958 sqft
The stunning exterior matches the recently renovated interior. Located near Hyde Park, as well as Route 71, this is a great location. Units offer all modern features, with community access to bike storage and laundry.
Verified
1 of 222
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
23 Units Available
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$800
407 sqft
1 Bedroom
$870
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
673 sqft
Newly refurbished apartments with innovative amenities, high-end finishes. Granite countertops, dishwasher, kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly complex with pool, gym, and elevator. Enjoy the splendor of local Kansas City jazz, fountains, and Midwestern style barbecue.
Verified
1 of 70
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
7 Units Available
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$777
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
676 sqft
Offering a range of layouts, including studios and two-bedroom apartments, these living spaces are both comfortable and modern. Located in a great location, just moments from the historic Westport. Stainless steel appliances included.
Verified
1 of 206
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
20 Units Available
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$840
439 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
927 sqft
Historic building located near Downtown and the Plaza. Recently renovated apartments have granite countertops and fully-appointed kitchens. Amenities include a game room, community garden and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 131
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
16 Units Available
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$760
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
744 sqft
Easy access to parks and cycling paths. Close to Country Club Plaza and River Market. Recently renovated units have granite countertops and modern appliances. Community has a fitness center and on-site laundry. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 118
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
18 Units Available
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$743
392 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
507 sqft
Completely renovated luxury apartments in historic district with state-of-the-art amenities. Enjoy granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, A/C, new carpet. Pet-friendly community with clubhouse, gym, pool, and elevator. Kansas City living close to local jazz and Southwestern barbecue.
Verified
1 of 85
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
10 Units Available
International
301 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$1,280
832 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1307 sqft
Luxury 2-bedroom apartments in Hyde Park neighborhood. Newly renovated with waterfall island counters, hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, floor-to-ceiling windows. Pet-friendly with fitness center and parking. Walk to public transit, shopping and dining locations.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
10 Units Available
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1080 sqft
Within the heart of the vibrant Crossroads District, stands the nearly 120 year-old Emery, Bird, Thayer Co. Warehouse building, known today as the EBT Lofts.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
85 Units Available
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$860
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
870 sqft
East 9 at Pickwick Plaza is downtown Kansas City's newest epic living space with 260 luxe apartment homes. Please Call for an appointment. After hour appointments are available, when scheduled in advanced.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
4 Units Available
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd, Kansas City, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
947 sqft
Prime Hyde Park location in Midtown, convenient to bus lines and freeways. Community has internet access and swimming pool. Pets welcome. Recently upgraded units boast fireplaces, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
5 Units Available
Six40
640 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$660
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$760
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Hyde Park neighborhood. Near Metro bus line with access to US-71 and I-35. Pet-friendly with elevator and parking. Updated kitchens, extra storage and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
3 Units Available
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
828 sqft
Centralized Hyde Park location near great shopping and dining. Gorgeous converted building. Units have new appliances and air conditioning. Cats and dogs are allowed. Community has convenient parking and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$805
450 sqft
This Prairie-style residence was built in the 1920s but was recently renovated in 2013. Offering historic charm, combined with modern features and amenities, it's the perfect combination of old and new. Pets welcome!
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
6 Units Available
Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$760
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
618 sqft
Recently renovated units have hardwood cabinets, luxurious Turkish tile and spacious walk-in closets. Tenants enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and coffee bar. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 12 at 05:56am
5 Units Available
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$795
447 sqft
Combining modern flair with historic charm, these apartments were renovated in 2014, restoring original details from 1922. Clean and airy, these modern spaces offer extra storage, as well as pet-friendly living.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MONorth Kansas City, MORoeland Park, KS