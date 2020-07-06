All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3308 E. 106th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3308 E. 106th Terrace
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

3308 E. 106th Terrace

3308 East 106th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3308 East 106th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64137
St. Catherine's Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cozy 3bed/1.5 bath in KC! - This cozy three bedroom, one & half bath home has been recently updated. Upon walking in you are in the living room that wraps around into the kitchen. The kitchen has all new matching stainless steel appliances as well as space for a table too! Off the kitchen is the access to the one car garage. Down the hallway is the shared bathroom and all three bedrooms. The half bath is located off the master bedroom. There is a large front and back yard with a fence wrapping around the back. Also in the back is a large porch, perfect for entertaining!

Additional information:
*$35 Application Fee
*Refundable security deposit is $975
*No vouchers accepted on this property
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month & $250 non-refundable pet deposit.
*No smoking inside the property
*Central heating and cooling
*Lawn care is tenants responsibility
*All utilities are tenants responsibility

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent in gross household income
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

(RLNE5334631)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 E. 106th Terrace have any available units?
3308 E. 106th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3308 E. 106th Terrace have?
Some of 3308 E. 106th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 E. 106th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3308 E. 106th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 E. 106th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 3308 E. 106th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 3308 E. 106th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3308 E. 106th Terrace offers parking.
Does 3308 E. 106th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 E. 106th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 E. 106th Terrace have a pool?
No, 3308 E. 106th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3308 E. 106th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3308 E. 106th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 E. 106th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 E. 106th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Pickwick Plaza
933 McGee St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary