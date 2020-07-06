3308 E. 106th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cozy 3bed/1.5 bath in KC! - This cozy three bedroom, one & half bath home has been recently updated. Upon walking in you are in the living room that wraps around into the kitchen. The kitchen has all new matching stainless steel appliances as well as space for a table too! Off the kitchen is the access to the one car garage. Down the hallway is the shared bathroom and all three bedrooms. The half bath is located off the master bedroom. There is a large front and back yard with a fence wrapping around the back. Also in the back is a large porch, perfect for entertaining!



Additional information:

*$35 Application Fee

*Refundable security deposit is $975

*No vouchers accepted on this property

*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month & $250 non-refundable pet deposit.

*No smoking inside the property

*Central heating and cooling

*Lawn care is tenants responsibility

*All utilities are tenants responsibility



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent in gross household income

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies

*At least 3 years good rental history.



(RLNE5334631)