Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath house rents for $875 per month with a $875 security deposit. Features included updated kitchen, baths, stainless steel appliances, new carpet, fenced yard, washer/dryer hookups, and basement. Utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required. Section 8 applicants welcome to apply. Pets welcome upon approval.