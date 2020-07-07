All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 8 2020 at 12:40 PM

3209 North East 79th Ter

3209 NE 79th Ter · No Longer Available
Location

3209 NE 79th Ter, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ridgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Beautiful home in great neighborhood. This large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located at 3209 NE 79th Terrace is available on 7/15/2020. The first showing of this home will be at 10:00 am on Friday May 15th and then we will show it again on Saturday May 16th at 9:00 am. This home has so many great upgrades. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an island and hardwood flooring. The master bedroom is large, has a walk in closet and the attached bath has double sinks and lots of tile. There is a finished basement and the washer and dryer are included. This home sits just a couple of minutes from 152. Schools are: Chapel Hill Elementary, Antioch Middle and Oak Park High. Metropolitan Community College is right around the corner as well. This home does NOT accept pets, housing vouchers or Section 8. Monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. The owners are looking for good credit and rental history as well. The application fee is $45 for each person 18 or older that will be living in the home. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Don't miss out on your opportunity to take a tour or to call this place home. Call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 North East 79th Ter have any available units?
3209 North East 79th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 North East 79th Ter have?
Some of 3209 North East 79th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 North East 79th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
3209 North East 79th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 North East 79th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 North East 79th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 3209 North East 79th Ter offer parking?
No, 3209 North East 79th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 3209 North East 79th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 North East 79th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 North East 79th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 3209 North East 79th Ter has a pool.
Does 3209 North East 79th Ter have accessible units?
No, 3209 North East 79th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 North East 79th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 3209 North East 79th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

