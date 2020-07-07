3209 North East 79th Ter

Amenities

Beautiful home in great neighborhood. This large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located at 3209 NE 79th Terrace is available on 7/15/2020. The first showing of this home will be at 10:00 am on Friday May 15th and then we will show it again on Saturday May 16th at 9:00 am. This home has so many great upgrades. The kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, an island and hardwood flooring. The master bedroom is large, has a walk in closet and the attached bath has double sinks and lots of tile. There is a finished basement and the washer and dryer are included. This home sits just a couple of minutes from 152. Schools are: Chapel Hill Elementary, Antioch Middle and Oak Park High. Metropolitan Community College is right around the corner as well. This home does NOT accept pets, housing vouchers or Section 8. Monthly household income should be 3 times the rent. The owners are looking for good credit and rental history as well. The application fee is $45 for each person 18 or older that will be living in the home. Deposit is equal to one month's rent. Don't miss out on your opportunity to take a tour or to call this place home. Call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule!