Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3206 E 11th Street
Last updated August 9 2019 at 11:05 PM

3206 E 11th Street

3206 E 11th St · No Longer Available
Location

3206 E 11th St, Kansas City, MO 64127
Lykins

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1st floor unit. Freshly painted with NEW carpet. Building is older for the first bedroom is a pass-through. Kitchen is nicely sized. All electric paid by owner. Street parking only. Currently under renovation. Finishing touches and deep cleaning will be completed before move-in! Security deposit of $650. There is an online application of $30. All Adult residents must fill out an application. All pets/animals require an additional $500 pet deposit.

*Equal housing opportunity*

Pricing and availability subject to change.
1st floor unit. Freshly painted with NEW carpet. Building is older for the first bedroom is small and a pass-through. Kitchen is nicely sized. All electric. Street parking only. Currently under construction. Finishing touches and deep cleaning will be completed before move-in! Security deposit of $650. There is an online application of $30. All Adult residents must fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3206 E 11th Street have any available units?
3206 E 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3206 E 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3206 E 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3206 E 11th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3206 E 11th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3206 E 11th Street offer parking?
No, 3206 E 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3206 E 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3206 E 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3206 E 11th Street have a pool?
No, 3206 E 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3206 E 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 3206 E 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3206 E 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3206 E 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3206 E 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3206 E 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

