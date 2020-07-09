3206 E 11th Street

Amenities
1st floor unit. Freshly painted with NEW carpet. Building is older for the first bedroom is a pass-through. Kitchen is nicely sized. All electric paid by owner. Street parking only. Currently under renovation. Finishing touches and deep cleaning will be completed before move-in! Security deposit of $650. There is an online application of $30. All Adult residents must fill out an application. All pets/animals require an additional $500 pet deposit.
*Equal housing opportunity*
Pricing and availability subject to change.
1st floor unit. Freshly painted with NEW carpet. Building is older for the first bedroom is small and a pass-through. Kitchen is nicely sized. All electric. Street parking only. Currently under construction. Finishing touches and deep cleaning will be completed before move-in! Security deposit of $650. There is an online application of $30. All Adult residents must fill out an application.