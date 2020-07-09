All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
3200 Central Street
3200 Central Street

3200 Central Street · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Broadway Gillham
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

3200 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This sophisticated 5 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Kansas City has tons of gorgeous features. Large living room with stunning fireplace and woodwork. The charm from the living room flows into a beautiful formal dining room. Kitchen is located just beyond the dining area. Bedrooms located upstairs. All have their own unique feel. Converted attic area makes for a great extra space for entertaining or relaxing or a large bedroom.

Sorry no pets.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Central Street have any available units?
3200 Central Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3200 Central Street currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Central Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Central Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Central Street is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Central Street offer parking?
No, 3200 Central Street does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Central Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Central Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Central Street have a pool?
No, 3200 Central Street does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Central Street have accessible units?
No, 3200 Central Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Central Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3200 Central Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3200 Central Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3200 Central Street does not have units with air conditioning.

