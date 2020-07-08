All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 316 West 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
316 West 7th Street
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

316 West 7th Street

316 West 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
The Downtown Loop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

316 West 7th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3ff5ac4022 ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. The West 7th Street building was built in 1916 and was originally the Kansas City Paper House. The building was added to the historic registry in the early 70&rsquo;s. Instead of an individual registry, it was registered as a historic boundary. This boundary included all of the Garment District. The seven-story, tapestry-brick building design was converted to lofts in the early 2000&rsquo;s. Open architecture with ceilings from 12 to 20 feet provides spacious and open living areas. An attached garage, controlled resident access, free storage and a fitness center make living in the city on the go simple. The Garment District offers stylish access to the best of Kansas City culture. The Phoenix is a fixture in the neighborhood offering local music and entertainment alongside well-loved sports bars, coffee houses and other one-of-a kind restaurants. The River Market is just a short walk away, as is the Power and Light District. Start your life in the center of it all. Leasing Requirements: *Gross income 3x the monthly rent *1 year of verifiable rental history *Must pass a criminal background check *No bankruptcies, foreclosures, and/or rental collections *Overall credit, rent-to-income ratio, debt-to-income ration, criminal history, and rental history will be factored into the approval by 3rd party screening company. Studio & 1 Bedroom Apartment Homes: No more than 2 persons per unit 2 Bedroom Apartment Homes: No more than 4 persons per unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 West 7th Street have any available units?
316 West 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 316 West 7th Street have?
Some of 316 West 7th Street's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 West 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
316 West 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 West 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 316 West 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 316 West 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 316 West 7th Street offers parking.
Does 316 West 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 West 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 West 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 316 West 7th Street has a pool.
Does 316 West 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 316 West 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 316 West 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 West 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary