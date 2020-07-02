310 Delaware, Unit 212.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible elevator gym on-site laundry parking internet access

Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom loft on Delaware street.

310 Delaware is an historic building located in the heart of the River Market. The building includes commercial space on the first floor and 33 residential units on floors 2 through 4.



These unique residential units include studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms with varying floor plans and square footages.



Reserved parking spaces are available for $60.00 per month.



Minimum lease term is one year, although month-to-month is available at an additional fee.



310 Delaware is pet friendly (no weight limitations or breed restrictions). $300.00 pet deposit required and $25.00 monthly pet rent.



If you're looking for a cool space near the KC Streetcar, come live with us OnDelaware!