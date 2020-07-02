All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like
310 Delaware, Unit 212.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
310 Delaware, Unit 212
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

310 Delaware, Unit 212

310 Delaware St · (816) 621-2203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
River Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

310 Delaware St, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1165 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bathroom loft on Delaware street.
310 Delaware is an historic building located in the heart of the River Market. The building includes commercial space on the first floor and 33 residential units on floors 2 through 4.

These unique residential units include studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms with varying floor plans and square footages.

Reserved parking spaces are available for $60.00 per month.

Minimum lease term is one year, although month-to-month is available at an additional fee.

310 Delaware is pet friendly (no weight limitations or breed restrictions). $300.00 pet deposit required and $25.00 monthly pet rent.

If you're looking for a cool space near the KC Streetcar, come live with us OnDelaware!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 310 Delaware, Unit 212 have any available units?
310 Delaware, Unit 212 has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Delaware, Unit 212 have?
Some of 310 Delaware, Unit 212's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Delaware, Unit 212 currently offering any rent specials?
310 Delaware, Unit 212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Delaware, Unit 212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Delaware, Unit 212 is pet friendly.
Does 310 Delaware, Unit 212 offer parking?
Yes, 310 Delaware, Unit 212 offers parking.
Does 310 Delaware, Unit 212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 Delaware, Unit 212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Delaware, Unit 212 have a pool?
No, 310 Delaware, Unit 212 does not have a pool.
Does 310 Delaware, Unit 212 have accessible units?
Yes, 310 Delaware, Unit 212 has accessible units.
Does 310 Delaware, Unit 212 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Delaware, Unit 212 has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Six40
640 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 BedroomsKansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly PlacesKansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves NorthHanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde ParkGashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas CityUniversity of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst UniversityMidwestern Baptist Theological Seminary