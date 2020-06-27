308 W 8th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool table cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly sauna

Soho Lofts is centrally located in the Garment District on 8th St., one block from the street car and walking distance to the River Market and Power and Light. New wood like durable flooring, paint, new refrigerator, new stove. In-unit new washer/dryer combo; with community laundry room for larger jobs should you need it. Interior Design Heavy timber ceilings and large windows with breathtaking views.

Amenities: - Rooftop Terrace: Stunning views of the Kansas City Skyline with lounging chairs and large wooden pergola for entertaining. - Exercise room. - Sauna and tanning bed. - - Club Room: You have access to an entertainment room that features a catering kitchen pool table and large HD TV the space is available to reserve for private parties. - Pet friendly lofts. This loft also enjoys the availability of dedicated garage parking attached to the building for an additional fee if desired.