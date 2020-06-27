All apartments in Kansas City
308 W 8th St
308 W 8th St

308 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 West 8th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
sauna
Soho Lofts is centrally located in the Garment District on 8th St., one block from the street car and walking distance to the River Market and Power and Light. New wood like durable flooring, paint, new refrigerator, new stove. In-unit new washer/dryer combo; with community laundry room for larger jobs should you need it. Interior Design Heavy timber ceilings and large windows with breathtaking views.
Amenities: - Rooftop Terrace: Stunning views of the Kansas City Skyline with lounging chairs and large wooden pergola for entertaining. - Exercise room. - Sauna and tanning bed. - - Club Room: You have access to an entertainment room that features a catering kitchen pool table and large HD TV the space is available to reserve for private parties. - Pet friendly lofts. This loft also enjoys the availability of dedicated garage parking attached to the building for an additional fee if desired.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 W 8th St have any available units?
308 W 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 W 8th St have?
Some of 308 W 8th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 W 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
308 W 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 W 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 W 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 308 W 8th St offer parking?
Yes, 308 W 8th St offers parking.
Does 308 W 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 W 8th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 W 8th St have a pool?
No, 308 W 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 308 W 8th St have accessible units?
No, 308 W 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 308 W 8th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 W 8th St has units with dishwashers.
