304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*FIRST MONTH FREE* Completely Renovated 2BR 1BA unit in great Midtown location. Refinished hardwoods throughout the unit. New kitchen cabinets, counters, back splash, and stainless steel appliances. All new bathroom with tile floor and shower walls. Large living spaces with original woodwork with a balcony in the front. Big bedrooms with ceiling fans. Central AC/Heat, off kitchen laundry hook ups, machines can be provided for $60 a month. Storage lockers available. Off street parking available. Close to Westport, The Country Club Plaza, Crown Center, The Crossroads, & Downtown. Water, trash and gas included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free with 18 month lease, half off first month with 1 year lease.

Completely updated building in great Midtown location. Near Westport, The Country Club Plaza, Crown Center, The Crossroads, & Downtown. Refinished hardwoods in every unit. New individual HVAC, in unit laundry hook ups, porches/balconies. Off street parking. Storage units available.