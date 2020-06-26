All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West

304 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

304 West 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*FIRST MONTH FREE* Completely Renovated 2BR 1BA unit in great Midtown location. Refinished hardwoods throughout the unit. New kitchen cabinets, counters, back splash, and stainless steel appliances. All new bathroom with tile floor and shower walls. Large living spaces with original woodwork with a balcony in the front. Big bedrooms with ceiling fans. Central AC/Heat, off kitchen laundry hook ups, machines can be provided for $60 a month. Storage lockers available. Off street parking available. Close to Westport, The Country Club Plaza, Crown Center, The Crossroads, & Downtown. Water, trash and gas included in rent. Tenant pays electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free with 18 month lease, half off first month with 1 year lease.
Completely updated building in great Midtown location. Near Westport, The Country Club Plaza, Crown Center, The Crossroads, & Downtown. Refinished hardwoods in every unit. New individual HVAC, in unit laundry hook ups, porches/balconies. Off street parking. Storage units available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West have any available units?
304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West have?
Some of 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West currently offering any rent specials?
304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West is pet friendly.
Does 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West offer parking?
Yes, 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West offers parking.
Does 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West have a pool?
No, 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West does not have a pool.
Does 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West have accessible units?
No, 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West does not have accessible units.
Does 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 W 34th Street, Unit 1 West has units with dishwashers.
