3008 East 69th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132 Self Help Neighborhood Council
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 bedroom $965 - Updated 4 bedroom. New carpet, fresh paint, eat in kitchen, dining room, large living room, partially finished basement. Call or text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099 Section 8 ok
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3008 East 69th have any available units?
3008 East 69th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.