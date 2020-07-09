All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

3008 East 69th

3008 East 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3008 East 69th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
4 bedroom $965 - Updated 4 bedroom. New carpet, fresh paint, eat in kitchen, dining room, large living room, partially finished basement.
Call or text Chris to set up a showing 816-801-9099
Section 8 ok

(RLNE5480288)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3008 East 69th have any available units?
3008 East 69th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3008 East 69th currently offering any rent specials?
3008 East 69th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3008 East 69th pet-friendly?
No, 3008 East 69th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3008 East 69th offer parking?
No, 3008 East 69th does not offer parking.
Does 3008 East 69th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3008 East 69th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3008 East 69th have a pool?
No, 3008 East 69th does not have a pool.
Does 3008 East 69th have accessible units?
No, 3008 East 69th does not have accessible units.
Does 3008 East 69th have units with dishwashers?
No, 3008 East 69th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3008 East 69th have units with air conditioning?
No, 3008 East 69th does not have units with air conditioning.

