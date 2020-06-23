All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:21 PM

3001 Oak Street

3001 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Union Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Historic Union Hill three bed, two bath!
Walking distance to Martini corner.
Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by April 30!
House boasts a large front porch, sprawling ceilings, large open living room and formal dining room! Open kitchen comes with an extra eat in space, big enough for a 2nd dining room! Kitchen has black counter tops, Stainless Steel appliance package that includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove!
Large main floor bathroom with double pedestal sinks, claw foot tub, upgraded finishes and tile with a white and gray palate!
Main floor bedroom off the bath!
Large back deck with plenty of entertainment space!
Open staircase with modern color scheme!
Half bath in the hallway with a vaulted ceiling guest room!
The master is a must see with vaulted ceiling, built-in shelving and a spa-like master bath you can't miss out on!
The master bath features a beautiful walk in shower with rain shower head, double copper sinks and 2 walk-in closets!
Just off the bathroom is a small addition featuring a stackable washer and dryer!
This home also features a large basement with plenty of room for storage, double furnaces and double air conditioners, nest thermostats and newer windows! Fenced in backyard, drive way for off street parking. New pics will be updated as the work continues to wrap up, but get in now for showings! Small dogs ok. $500 pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Oak Street have any available units?
3001 Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Oak Street have?
Some of 3001 Oak Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3001 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 3001 Oak Street offer parking?
No, 3001 Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 3001 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3001 Oak Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 3001 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 3001 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Oak Street has units with dishwashers.
