3001 Oak Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Historic Union Hill three bed, two bath!

Walking distance to Martini corner.

Special! Half off first month's rent if you move in by April 30!

House boasts a large front porch, sprawling ceilings, large open living room and formal dining room! Open kitchen comes with an extra eat in space, big enough for a 2nd dining room! Kitchen has black counter tops, Stainless Steel appliance package that includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove!

Large main floor bathroom with double pedestal sinks, claw foot tub, upgraded finishes and tile with a white and gray palate!

Main floor bedroom off the bath!

Large back deck with plenty of entertainment space!

Open staircase with modern color scheme!

Half bath in the hallway with a vaulted ceiling guest room!

The master is a must see with vaulted ceiling, built-in shelving and a spa-like master bath you can't miss out on!

The master bath features a beautiful walk in shower with rain shower head, double copper sinks and 2 walk-in closets!

Just off the bathroom is a small addition featuring a stackable washer and dryer!

This home also features a large basement with plenty of room for storage, double furnaces and double air conditioners, nest thermostats and newer windows! Fenced in backyard, drive way for off street parking. New pics will be updated as the work continues to wrap up, but get in now for showings! Small dogs ok. $500 pet deposit.