2953 Victor St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home will NOT accept housing vouchers or Section 8. Sorry, no pets. This beautifully remodeled home in Kansas City will be available on June 1st. The first showing at this home will be on May 15th at 11:20 am. I will also be showing it on Saturday May 16th at 10:10 am. I will take a video on May 15th and post it that evening. I will also get some better photos that day. Almost everything in this home is new. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. You will love the inside of this home. There is a large attic space and washer/dryer hookups are available in the basement. Monthly household income must be 3 times the rent. The owners are looking for good credit and good rental history. The application fee is $45 for each person 18 or older that will be living in the home. There is a one time $150 administrative fee and the deposit is equal to one months rent. Don't miss out on your opportunity to take a tour or to call this place home. Call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule!