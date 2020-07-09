All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:40 PM

2953 Victor St

2953 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

2953 Victor Street, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse. This home will NOT accept housing vouchers or Section 8. Sorry, no pets. This beautifully remodeled home in Kansas City will be available on June 1st. The first showing at this home will be on May 15th at 11:20 am. I will also be showing it on Saturday May 16th at 10:10 am. I will take a video on May 15th and post it that evening. I will also get some better photos that day. Almost everything in this home is new. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home. You will love the inside of this home. There is a large attic space and washer/dryer hookups are available in the basement. Monthly household income must be 3 times the rent. The owners are looking for good credit and good rental history. The application fee is $45 for each person 18 or older that will be living in the home. There is a one time $150 administrative fee and the deposit is equal to one months rent. Don't miss out on your opportunity to take a tour or to call this place home. Call 816-266-4935 or email today to schedule!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2953 Victor St have any available units?
2953 Victor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2953 Victor St have?
Some of 2953 Victor St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2953 Victor St currently offering any rent specials?
2953 Victor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2953 Victor St pet-friendly?
No, 2953 Victor St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2953 Victor St offer parking?
No, 2953 Victor St does not offer parking.
Does 2953 Victor St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2953 Victor St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2953 Victor St have a pool?
Yes, 2953 Victor St has a pool.
Does 2953 Victor St have accessible units?
No, 2953 Victor St does not have accessible units.
Does 2953 Victor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2953 Victor St does not have units with dishwashers.

