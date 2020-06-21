All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2913 Wallace Avenue

2913 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2913 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Western Blue Township

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with tile counter tops and brand new white cabinets. The kitchen also provides immediate access to the laundry room and the 2 car garage. The living room is very spacious and has a sliding glass door that leads to a side patio. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a nice garden tub. There are two closets in the main hallway that provide extra storage. Located close to the stadiums this cute little home will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2913 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
2913 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2913 Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 2913 Wallace Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2913 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2913 Wallace Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2913 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2913 Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2913 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2913 Wallace Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2913 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2913 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2913 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
No, 2913 Wallace Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2913 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2913 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2913 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2913 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
