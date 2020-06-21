2913 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129 Western Blue Township
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with tile counter tops and brand new white cabinets. The kitchen also provides immediate access to the laundry room and the 2 car garage. The living room is very spacious and has a sliding glass door that leads to a side patio. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a nice garden tub. There are two closets in the main hallway that provide extra storage. Located close to the stadiums this cute little home will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2913 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
2913 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.