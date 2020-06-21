2913 Wallace Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is updated with tile counter tops and brand new white cabinets. The kitchen also provides immediate access to the laundry room and the 2 car garage. The living room is very spacious and has a sliding glass door that leads to a side patio. The master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a nice garden tub. There are two closets in the main hallway that provide extra storage. Located close to the stadiums this cute little home will not be available for long! Schedule a tour today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.