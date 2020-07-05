2710 Holmes Street - 1S

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

*FIRST MONTH FREE* This 1BR 1BA Unit was recently renovated inside and out. Great location down the street from UMKC Dental and Medical schools, highway access, shops, restaurants, Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown. New kitchen with SS appliances. Hardwoods and tile throughout. Newer windows and central HVAC systems. Private balcony. In unit laundry hook ups, machine can be rented for $60. Off street parking behind building. Storage units available. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25. First month free with 15+ month lease.

Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)

