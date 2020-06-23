2638 Cypress Ave

Amenities

This 1,135 square ft. has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. New carpet, full unfinished basement. Fresh paint, New tile backsplash, new countertops, Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Brand new Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. No PETS. $45 Application Fee per Adult. view our website at www.usreebpm.com CALL or TEXT now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity