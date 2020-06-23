All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2638 Cypress Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2638 Cypress Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2638 Cypress Ave

2638 North Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2638 North Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64156

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,135 square ft. has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. New carpet, full unfinished basement. Fresh paint, New tile backsplash, new countertops, Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Brand new Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. No PETS. $45 Application Fee per Adult. view our website at www.usreebpm.com CALL or TEXT now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2638 Cypress Ave have any available units?
2638 Cypress Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2638 Cypress Ave have?
Some of 2638 Cypress Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2638 Cypress Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2638 Cypress Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2638 Cypress Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2638 Cypress Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2638 Cypress Ave offer parking?
No, 2638 Cypress Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2638 Cypress Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2638 Cypress Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2638 Cypress Ave have a pool?
No, 2638 Cypress Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2638 Cypress Ave have accessible units?
No, 2638 Cypress Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2638 Cypress Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2638 Cypress Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Move Cross Country
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
RM West
237 W 4th St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Summit Crossing
14500 E Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64139
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary