All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2637 Charlotte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2637 Charlotte Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2637 Charlotte Street

2637 Charlotte Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2637 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
{2637} Gorgeous Longfellow Home + Original Hardwoods + Off Street Parking - Historic Longfellow / Dutch Hill 2 Story!

Charming front porch overlooking Charlotte Street. Large entry with tons of natural light and original woodwork.

Sitting room or study with decorative fireplace, french doors and functional pocket doors!

Large dining room perfect for family gatherings - kitchen was expanded and a large island added! Window bench overlooking yard with privacy fence!

Main floor bedroom with great closet space and attached bathroom!

Two additional bedrooms upstairs, bonus loft area and separate shower and water closet! Unfinished basement with additional storage - Washer/ Dryer included.

Off street parking.

Water, Lawn maintenance and snow removal for additional $200/month.

Owner pays Trash/ Recycling. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric and Water.

Sorry, no pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4318416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2637 Charlotte Street have any available units?
2637 Charlotte Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2637 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 2637 Charlotte Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2637 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
2637 Charlotte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2637 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
No, 2637 Charlotte Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2637 Charlotte Street offer parking?
Yes, 2637 Charlotte Street does offer parking.
Does 2637 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2637 Charlotte Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2637 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 2637 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 2637 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 2637 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2637 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2637 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary