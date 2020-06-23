2637 Charlotte Street

Amenities

{2637} Gorgeous Longfellow Home + Original Hardwoods + Off Street Parking - Historic Longfellow / Dutch Hill 2 Story!



Charming front porch overlooking Charlotte Street. Large entry with tons of natural light and original woodwork.



Sitting room or study with decorative fireplace, french doors and functional pocket doors!



Large dining room perfect for family gatherings - kitchen was expanded and a large island added! Window bench overlooking yard with privacy fence!



Main floor bedroom with great closet space and attached bathroom!



Two additional bedrooms upstairs, bonus loft area and separate shower and water closet! Unfinished basement with additional storage - Washer/ Dryer included.



Off street parking.



Water, Lawn maintenance and snow removal for additional $200/month.



Owner pays Trash/ Recycling. Tenant responsible for Gas and Electric and Water.



Sorry, no pets.



