Kansas City, MO
2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2

2617 Benton Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2617 Benton Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64127
Washington Weatley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,372 Sq ft Duplex was built in 1923 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Brand New Carpet. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank Porch out front and deck out back. Come check it out....
Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Premier Leasing Team~816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 have any available units?
2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 have?
Some of 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2 has units with dishwashers.
