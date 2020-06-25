2617 Benton Blvd Apt 2

Amenities

This 1,372 Sq ft Duplex was built in 1923 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Brand New Carpet. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank Porch out front and deck out back. Come check it out....

Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Premier Leasing Team~816-237-8668