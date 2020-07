Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking

Rent-2-Own Home Now Available! - Well, take a look at this beauty! This home is freshly available for rent to own here in Kansas City!



Reach out to us to schedule your viewing of this fantastic home! We can't wait to hear from you!



Here are the numbers:



Purchase Price: $60,000

Down Payment Options: $7,000-$10,000

Monthly Payment: $700-$750/month



Here is the address: 2531 Kensington Ave, Kansas CIty, MO 64127



(RLNE5295335)