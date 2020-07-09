All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2508 Mersington Ave

2508 Mersington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2508 Mersington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3549c400b ----
Take a look at this absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath home in Kansas City. This property is nestled in the middle of a quiet neighborhood, but only minutes away from parks and the freeway!

The living room is spacious and bright, due to the large windows. There is also a family or formal dining room which has hardwood flooring and large pass through pantry. Both areas have a ceiling fan to keep you cool in the summer months.

Rent Reduction to $755 for a 24 month lease!

In the kitchen you?ll find classic white cabinetry to meet your storage needs, along with a stove/oven and refrigerator.

Each of the bedrooms are well sized and provide a good amount of closet space.

The bathroom features tiled flooring, a large single vanity and a shower/tub combo.

You?ll love all of the detail in this home from the neutral paint with white accents, to the built in window seat on the stairs.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.

**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $775.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Non-refundable fee of $350.00
Refundable deposit of $325.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

Security Deposit: 775
Parking: Driveway
Lease Length: 12 month
Square Footage: 1480
Virtual Tour:
Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/2/5
House Number: 2508
Bathroom: 1
Bedrooms: 3
Pets: Yes (additional deposit may be required)
Utilities Included: none
Price Specials: Move-In Special

Cats Ok
Hardwood Floor
Storage Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2508 Mersington Ave have any available units?
2508 Mersington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2508 Mersington Ave have?
Some of 2508 Mersington Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2508 Mersington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2508 Mersington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2508 Mersington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2508 Mersington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2508 Mersington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2508 Mersington Ave offers parking.
Does 2508 Mersington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2508 Mersington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2508 Mersington Ave have a pool?
No, 2508 Mersington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2508 Mersington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2508 Mersington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2508 Mersington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2508 Mersington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

