2508 Mersington Ave

Take a look at this absolutely gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath home in Kansas City. This property is nestled in the middle of a quiet neighborhood, but only minutes away from parks and the freeway!



The living room is spacious and bright, due to the large windows. There is also a family or formal dining room which has hardwood flooring and large pass through pantry. Both areas have a ceiling fan to keep you cool in the summer months.



Rent Reduction to $755 for a 24 month lease!



In the kitchen you?ll find classic white cabinetry to meet your storage needs, along with a stove/oven and refrigerator.



Each of the bedrooms are well sized and provide a good amount of closet space.



The bathroom features tiled flooring, a large single vanity and a shower/tub combo.



You?ll love all of the detail in this home from the neutral paint with white accents, to the built in window seat on the stairs.



*Pets: An additional refundable deposit of $300.00 will be charged per pet along with a non-refundable $50.00 pet documentation fee will be charged per pet. We do not charge additional deposits or fees for documented service/companion animals.



**The required security deposit/move-in fee of $775.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Non-refundable fee of $350.00

Refundable deposit of $325.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.



This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).



