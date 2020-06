Amenities

recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Remodeled and Updated 2 Bedroom House! - Take a look at this great 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom remodeled house. Brand new kitchen with all new appliances, cabinets, countertops and floors! Carpet, new paint, updated fixtures and so much more! Check it out while it lasts.



(RLNE4822319)