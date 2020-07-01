2425 E 67th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

This 805 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 2 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity