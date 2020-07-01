All apartments in Kansas City
2425 E 67th Ter

2425 East 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2425 East 67th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This 805 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 2 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 E 67th Ter have any available units?
2425 E 67th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2425 E 67th Ter have?
Some of 2425 E 67th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 E 67th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2425 E 67th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 E 67th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 E 67th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2425 E 67th Ter offer parking?
No, 2425 E 67th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2425 E 67th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 E 67th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 E 67th Ter have a pool?
No, 2425 E 67th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2425 E 67th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2425 E 67th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 E 67th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 E 67th Ter has units with dishwashers.

