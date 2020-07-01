2425 East 67th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132 Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 805 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have a 2 bed voucher or Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2425 E 67th Ter have any available units?
2425 E 67th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.