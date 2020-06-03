Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rent-To-Own! Let Us Help You Become A Home Owner! - Hey! Stop flushing all of your rent money down the drain, and let us help you become a home owner!



We are offering this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home for Rent-To-Own!



Here are the numbers:



Purchase Price: $65,000

Down Payment: $10,000

Monthly Payment: $725/month



We just finished putting a lot of work into the house, so hurry and send us a message to come to one of our many open houses!



Address: 2420 Jackson Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127



(RLNE5294802)