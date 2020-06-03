All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

2420 Jackson

2420 Jackson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2420 Jackson Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
Rent-To-Own! Let Us Help You Become A Home Owner! - Hey! Stop flushing all of your rent money down the drain, and let us help you become a home owner!

We are offering this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home for Rent-To-Own!

Here are the numbers:

Purchase Price: $65,000
Down Payment: $10,000
Monthly Payment: $725/month

We just finished putting a lot of work into the house, so hurry and send us a message to come to one of our many open houses!

Address: 2420 Jackson Ave, Kansas City, MO 64127

(RLNE5294802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Jackson have any available units?
2420 Jackson doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2420 Jackson currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Jackson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Jackson pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 Jackson is pet friendly.
Does 2420 Jackson offer parking?
Yes, 2420 Jackson offers parking.
Does 2420 Jackson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Jackson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Jackson have a pool?
No, 2420 Jackson does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Jackson have accessible units?
No, 2420 Jackson does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Jackson have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Jackson does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 Jackson have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 Jackson does not have units with air conditioning.
