2403 Northeast 109th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 6 bedroom home with so many extras, including a stunning feature staircase! The kitchen is stunning with its backsplash, walk-in pantry, and granite counter tops. There are hardwood floors throughout, a nice loft-study, and Jack and Jill bathroom. The master bath has a corner tub, a shower with 2 shower heads, 2 walk in closets, and columns. The walk out basement exits out to a beautiful covered stamped patio. Spacious 3 car garage and so much more!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Contact us to schedule a showing.