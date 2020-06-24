All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2403 Northeast 109th Terrace
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:53 PM

2403 Northeast 109th Terrace

2403 Northeast 109th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2403 Northeast 109th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64155

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 6 bedroom home with so many extras, including a stunning feature staircase! The kitchen is stunning with its backsplash, walk-in pantry, and granite counter tops. There are hardwood floors throughout, a nice loft-study, and Jack and Jill bathroom. The master bath has a corner tub, a shower with 2 shower heads, 2 walk in closets, and columns. The walk out basement exits out to a beautiful covered stamped patio. Spacious 3 car garage and so much more!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace have any available units?
2403 Northeast 109th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace have?
Some of 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Northeast 109th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace offers parking.
Does 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Northeast 109th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary