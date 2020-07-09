All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated May 3 2019 at 7:20 PM

2239 East 77th Terrace

2239 East 77th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2239 East 77th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property is located close to restaurants/ shopping/ entertainment and more!

The living room provides you with fresh paint, new fixtures, and original hardwoods. You will love this kitchen and what it provides for you. It was refinished with matching stainless steel appliances, as well with new LTV flooring, fixtures, fresh paint, new countertop, new backsplash, and more! The bedrooms contain the same original hardwoods with new fixtures and fresh paint. The bathroom has new vanity, fixtures, toilet, brand new shower walls. The gated backyard is great for pets!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2239 East 77th Terrace have any available units?
2239 East 77th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2239 East 77th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2239 East 77th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2239 East 77th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2239 East 77th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2239 East 77th Terrace offer parking?
No, 2239 East 77th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2239 East 77th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2239 East 77th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2239 East 77th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2239 East 77th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2239 East 77th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2239 East 77th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2239 East 77th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2239 East 77th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2239 East 77th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2239 East 77th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

