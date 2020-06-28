2128 East 78th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132 East Meyer 7
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South KCMO Home ready for Move in - This KCMO home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The kitchen includes the Stove and Refrigerator. The home has good sized bedrooms. There is a private driveway for off-street parking. Central Air with Gas Furnace. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no Vouchers.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com
Call David for Showing 913-484-4555 Rent $795.00 per Month.
(RLNE2736086)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2128 E 78th Street have any available units?
2128 E 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.