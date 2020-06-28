All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
2128 E 78th Street
2128 E 78th Street

2128 East 78th Street
Location

2128 East 78th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
South KCMO Home ready for Move in - This KCMO home offers 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The kitchen includes the Stove and Refrigerator. The home has good sized bedrooms. There is a private driveway for off-street parking. Central Air with Gas Furnace. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet. Sorry no Vouchers.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent $795.00 per Month.

(RLNE2736086)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128 E 78th Street have any available units?
2128 E 78th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128 E 78th Street have?
Some of 2128 E 78th Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128 E 78th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2128 E 78th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128 E 78th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2128 E 78th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2128 E 78th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2128 E 78th Street offers parking.
Does 2128 E 78th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2128 E 78th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128 E 78th Street have a pool?
No, 2128 E 78th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2128 E 78th Street have accessible units?
No, 2128 E 78th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2128 E 78th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2128 E 78th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
