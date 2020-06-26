All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 209 Northwest 113 Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
209 Northwest 113 Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 3:55 PM

209 Northwest 113 Street

209 NW 113th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Meadowbrook Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

209 NW 113th St, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is so beautiful! High ceilings in the living room. Kitchen has black appliances including a built in microwave as well as granite countertops. Walkout kitchen to a large deck with a fenced yard. This home also has a 2 car garage. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Northwest 113 Street have any available units?
209 Northwest 113 Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 209 Northwest 113 Street have?
Some of 209 Northwest 113 Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Northwest 113 Street currently offering any rent specials?
209 Northwest 113 Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Northwest 113 Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Northwest 113 Street is pet friendly.
Does 209 Northwest 113 Street offer parking?
Yes, 209 Northwest 113 Street offers parking.
Does 209 Northwest 113 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Northwest 113 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Northwest 113 Street have a pool?
No, 209 Northwest 113 Street does not have a pool.
Does 209 Northwest 113 Street have accessible units?
No, 209 Northwest 113 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Northwest 113 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Northwest 113 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Second and Delaware
122 Delaware Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary