Kansas City, MO
204 West 5th Street
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:06 PM

204 West 5th Street

204 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

204 West 5th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4004237065 ---- MAY SPECIALS! No App Fee, $500 Gift Card, 3% Preferred Employer! This building was originally the Richards & Conover Hardware Company founded after the Civil War. In 1902, Richards & Conover Hardware announced they would construct a building to consolidate their multiple locations into one. The building was constructed between 1902 and 1903. In 1928, an addition was constructed to house offices and retail space. This addition was located at the current pool and patio area. Richards & Conover Hardware had success from 1902 to 1948. They became known as one of the nation?s oldest and largest wholesale hardware, iron and steel distributers covering 10 states. The Richards & Conover Hardware building was added to the Historic Registry in 1998, and converted into lofts in the early 2000?s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 West 5th Street have any available units?
204 West 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 204 West 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
204 West 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 West 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 204 West 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 204 West 5th Street offer parking?
No, 204 West 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 204 West 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 West 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 West 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 204 West 5th Street has a pool.
Does 204 West 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 204 West 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 204 West 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 West 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 West 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 204 West 5th Street has units with air conditioning.
