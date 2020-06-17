2 West 38th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

This beautiful apartment home located close to everything, only steps from the Uptown Theater, bars, restaurants, shopping and more!



Featuring beautiful laminate hardwood flooring throughout the home, a brand new kitchen with a full set of stainless steel appliances, under-mount sink, and granite countertops. The bathroom has also been completed updated with new vanity, lighting, and tile. The bedrooms are large with great closet space and brand new windows. There are also Washer & Dryers in each unit, the apartment also has water paid, so you only pay gas and electric, additional features include off-street parking and this is a secured/locked building so you can feel extra safe in your new home!



Contact us today to schedule a showing of this stunning apartment home.



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.