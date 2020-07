Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

This Kansas City Apartmentt rents for $500.00 a month is located at 2614 E. 9th street Kansas City MO.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit is pet friendly with a dining room, living room and a walk out balcony. Laundry room is on site.

Unit also includes a refrigerator & stove. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant with a $500.00 security deposit and renters's insurance is required. Call Scott at Premiere Property at 913-283-7125 or by cell 636-887-6769.