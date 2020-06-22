19832 Dewing Avenue

Amenities
This new fully furnished corner unit is especially quiet and enjoys views of the courtyard and walking. There is a safety exit door next to this unit which also affords a quick walk directly to the Lafayette BART station and is literally feet from the Shopping district.
Ideal Commuter Living.
--Just 2 minutes walk to
Lafayette Bart Station
--a direct 30 minutes BART ride
to the San Francisco financial
district.
--step away from Lafayette Town
center(great restaurants,
grocery stores, bars and shops.
--9 foot ceilings
--Light quartz countertops
--Dark engineered hardwood
flooring.
--stainless steel Kitchen Aid
appliances.
--in-unit washer and dryer
--ample storage(2 walk-in closet)
--2 roomy parking spaces
--Two televisions with multiple
channels and HBO