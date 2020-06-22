19832 Dewing Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking stainless steel walk in closets courtyard

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking

This new fully furnished corner unit is especially quiet and enjoys views of the courtyard and walking. There is a safety exit door next to this unit which also affords a quick walk directly to the Lafayette BART station and is literally feet from the Shopping district.

Ideal Commuter Living.

--Just 2 minutes walk to

Lafayette Bart Station

--a direct 30 minutes BART ride

to the San Francisco financial

district.

--step away from Lafayette Town

center(great restaurants,

grocery stores, bars and shops.

--9 foot ceilings

--Light quartz countertops

--Dark engineered hardwood

flooring.

--stainless steel Kitchen Aid

appliances.

--in-unit washer and dryer

--ample storage(2 walk-in closet)

--2 roomy parking spaces

--Two televisions with multiple

channels and HBO