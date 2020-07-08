All apartments in Kansas City
1827 East 48th Street

1827 East 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1827 East 48th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This is a great recently updated 4 bedroom 3 bath house. This house has tons of floor space. There is a huge master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Pets are allowed and dogs up to 60 pounds are allowed. The rent is $995 per month. There is NO deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals and the fee is $30 per person over 18. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 East 48th Street have any available units?
1827 East 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 East 48th Street have?
Some of 1827 East 48th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 East 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1827 East 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 East 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 East 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1827 East 48th Street offer parking?
No, 1827 East 48th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1827 East 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1827 East 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 East 48th Street have a pool?
No, 1827 East 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1827 East 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 1827 East 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 East 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 East 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

