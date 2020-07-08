1827 East 48th Street

Amenities

This is a great recently updated 4 bedroom 3 bath house. This house has tons of floor space. There is a huge master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. Pets are allowed and dogs up to 60 pounds are allowed. The rent is $995 per month. There is NO deposit required, but we use Rhino as a deposit alternative. For pets, there is a $100 non-refundable pet fee per pet and $25/mo per pet. Applications are available at www.atlas.rentals and the fee is $30 per person over 18. Please contact our leasing agent at 816-410-8800 to schedule a showing.