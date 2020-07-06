All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

1806 E 70th St IV-179

1806 East 70th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1806 East 70th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Neighborhood United For Action

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1806 E 70th St ~ HURRY This one won't last long!! - This 1232 sq ft home was built in 1925 and has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath & shared driveway w/ parking in back of home for off street parking! The home has been updated. Nice open kitchen for cooking up meals for family & friends, formal dining area for everyone to eat, washer & dryer hook-ups in basement.

ONLY $35 application fee per adult 18 and older, $795 security deposit.

Qualifications: NO HAKC, Income must be 3.25 times the rent, No evictions in the last 3 years, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time fee. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal.

Call today to schedule your viewing!

(RLNE5426881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 E 70th St IV-179 have any available units?
1806 E 70th St IV-179 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 E 70th St IV-179 have?
Some of 1806 E 70th St IV-179's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 E 70th St IV-179 currently offering any rent specials?
1806 E 70th St IV-179 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 E 70th St IV-179 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1806 E 70th St IV-179 is pet friendly.
Does 1806 E 70th St IV-179 offer parking?
Yes, 1806 E 70th St IV-179 offers parking.
Does 1806 E 70th St IV-179 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 E 70th St IV-179 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 E 70th St IV-179 have a pool?
No, 1806 E 70th St IV-179 does not have a pool.
Does 1806 E 70th St IV-179 have accessible units?
No, 1806 E 70th St IV-179 does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 E 70th St IV-179 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1806 E 70th St IV-179 does not have units with dishwashers.

