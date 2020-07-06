1806 E 70th St IV-179

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1806 E 70th St ~ HURRY This one won't last long!! - This 1232 sq ft home was built in 1925 and has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This spacious home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath & shared driveway w/ parking in back of home for off street parking! The home has been updated. Nice open kitchen for cooking up meals for family & friends, formal dining area for everyone to eat, washer & dryer hook-ups in basement.



ONLY $35 application fee per adult 18 and older, $795 security deposit.



Qualifications: NO HAKC, Income must be 3.25 times the rent, No evictions in the last 3 years, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time fee. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal.



Call today to schedule your viewing!



