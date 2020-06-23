1800 Central Street - 101

Amenities

This awesome loft space in the heart of the Crossroads could be the perfect home for an art studio, art gallery or small office. This corner suite has huge windows throughout, exposed brick walls and fantastic, tall ceilings. This suite has a bathroom and is also equipped with a cool open-air shower. Owner would be willing to convert to a make-shift kitchen if it's something you need, or, just keep it as a conversation piece!

This unit is a sublease from a prominent local artist, Stan Herd. There is another suite, #103, in between this suite and Stan's suite. Sublease one or both and add an additional 600 square feet to your space.

Rent includes all utilities and shared Google Fiber.