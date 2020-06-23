All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 5 2019 at 5:54 PM

1800 Central Street - 101

1800 Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

1800 Central Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crossroads

Amenities

google fiber
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
google fiber
internet access
This awesome loft space in the heart of the Crossroads could be the perfect home for an art studio, art gallery or small office. This corner suite has huge windows throughout, exposed brick walls and fantastic, tall ceilings. This suite has a bathroom and is also equipped with a cool open-air shower. Owner would be willing to convert to a make-shift kitchen if it's something you need, or, just keep it as a conversation piece!
This unit is a sublease from a prominent local artist, Stan Herd. There is another suite, #103, in between this suite and Stan's suite. Sublease one or both and add an additional 600 square feet to your space.
Rent includes all utilities and shared Google Fiber.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 Central Street - 101 have any available units?
1800 Central Street - 101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1800 Central Street - 101 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 Central Street - 101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 Central Street - 101 pet-friendly?
No, 1800 Central Street - 101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1800 Central Street - 101 offer parking?
No, 1800 Central Street - 101 does not offer parking.
Does 1800 Central Street - 101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 Central Street - 101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 Central Street - 101 have a pool?
No, 1800 Central Street - 101 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 Central Street - 101 have accessible units?
No, 1800 Central Street - 101 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 Central Street - 101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 Central Street - 101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 Central Street - 101 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1800 Central Street - 101 has units with air conditioning.
