Last updated July 11 2019 at 10:08 PM

1721 Walnut Street

1721 Walnut St · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Walnut St, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a014b804a ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Check out these beautiful lofts in the Crossroads! Just 2 blocks away from the Kansas City Streetcar, living at Terrace on Walnut unlocks all of the excitement of downtown life. From Union Station to Rivermarket, you can enjoy it all without having to worry about finding parking! These beautiful lofts include a washer and dryer in unit, corian countertops, and beautiful Edison lightbulb features! On the fourth and fifth floors, you can enjoy the city views from your spacious balcony! Don?t wait, these units go fast! Contact the leasing agent today to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Walnut Street have any available units?
1721 Walnut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Walnut Street have?
Some of 1721 Walnut Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Walnut Street currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Walnut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Walnut Street pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Walnut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1721 Walnut Street offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Walnut Street offers parking.
Does 1721 Walnut Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1721 Walnut Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Walnut Street have a pool?
No, 1721 Walnut Street does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Walnut Street have accessible units?
No, 1721 Walnut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Walnut Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1721 Walnut Street does not have units with dishwashers.

