1721 Walnut Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking gym air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6a014b804a ---- ***Prices and specials subject to change at any time. ***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary. Check out these beautiful lofts in the Crossroads! Just 2 blocks away from the Kansas City Streetcar, living at Terrace on Walnut unlocks all of the excitement of downtown life. From Union Station to Rivermarket, you can enjoy it all without having to worry about finding parking! These beautiful lofts include a washer and dryer in unit, corian countertops, and beautiful Edison lightbulb features! On the fourth and fifth floors, you can enjoy the city views from your spacious balcony! Don?t wait, these units go fast! Contact the leasing agent today to set up a showing!