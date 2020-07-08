16104 50th Terr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f7ba9e006 ----

Fantastic and spacious 3 bedroom 2 duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and diining area that opens up to the living room, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closet and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!



2 Bath

2 Car Garage

3 Bedroom

Carpet

Central Air

Deck/Patio

Miniblinds

Pets Upon Approval

Refigerator

Stove

Vinyl Flooring

Washer/Dryer Hookups