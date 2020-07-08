All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
16104 50th Terr
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

16104 50th Terr

16104 East 50th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

16104 East 50th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64136
Country Valley - Hawthorn Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3f7ba9e006 ----
Fantastic and spacious 3 bedroom 2 duplex. Features fully equipped kitchen with breakfast bar and diining area that opens up to the living room, spacious bedrooms, private master bath, washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closet and 2 car garage. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

2 Bath
2 Car Garage
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Central Air
Deck/Patio
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Refigerator
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16104 50th Terr have any available units?
16104 50th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 16104 50th Terr have?
Some of 16104 50th Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16104 50th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
16104 50th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16104 50th Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16104 50th Terr is pet friendly.
Does 16104 50th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 16104 50th Terr offers parking.
Does 16104 50th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16104 50th Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16104 50th Terr have a pool?
No, 16104 50th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 16104 50th Terr have accessible units?
No, 16104 50th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 16104 50th Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16104 50th Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

