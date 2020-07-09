15507 East 48th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

What a find!! 3bd/2bth townhouse in Truman School District!! Has a 1 car attached garage. Located close to everything that Independence has to offer. Hurry before it disappears.



*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*



*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*



This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person for the application process,Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.