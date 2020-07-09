All apartments in Kansas City
15507 East 48th Terrace
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:27 PM

15507 East 48th Terrace

15507 East 48th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15507 East 48th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64136
Country Valley - Hawthorn Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
What a find!! 3bd/2bth townhouse in Truman School District!! Has a 1 car attached garage. Located close to everything that Independence has to offer. Hurry before it disappears.

*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*

*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 per person for the application process,Application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE. Our screening includes credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15507 East 48th Terrace have any available units?
15507 East 48th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 15507 East 48th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
15507 East 48th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15507 East 48th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 15507 East 48th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 15507 East 48th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 15507 East 48th Terrace offers parking.
Does 15507 East 48th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15507 East 48th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15507 East 48th Terrace have a pool?
No, 15507 East 48th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 15507 East 48th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 15507 East 48th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 15507 East 48th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 15507 East 48th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15507 East 48th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 15507 East 48th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

